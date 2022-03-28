ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupita Nyong’o Goes Viral For Her Priceless Reaction To Will Smith’s Fight With Chris Rock

By Jason Brow
 1 day ago

The award for the most shocked face of the night goes to… Lupita Nyong’o, whose reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was one of the biggest memes of the 2022 Oscars.

“We all were Lupita [Nyong’o] watching the Will Smith and Chris Rock mess,” tweeted one fan during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (Mar. 27). Indeed, Lupita, 39, seemed to sum up the whole mood of the night after Will, 53, got out of his seat to slap Chris, 57, for making an off-handed joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. When Will returned to his seat and loudly told Chris to “keep my wife’s name out of your f-cking mouth,” Lupita’s shocked reaction (and the realization that this was not a bit) became one of the viral memes of the night.

“Lupita realizing the slap Will smith gave Chris rock was legit represents me.” “Lupita Nyongo in this whole will smith thing went through the entire range of emotions sitting there. She had like eight wholly different reactions in like five seconds.” “Give Lupita a Best Supporting Actress award for “Will Smith Punching Chris Rock in the Face at The Oscars.” “Don’t let this Will Smith / Chris Rock feud distracts you from the fact that Lupita is the Queen and a f-cking moooood.”

In a blistering instant, the 2022 Oscars became the night that Will Smith “smacked the sh-t” out of Chris Rock, as the comedian himself put it. Chris had made a joke about Jada’s bald head, comparing her look to the one Demi Moore sported in the 1997 war drama, G.I. Jane (“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya”). Will left his seat and approached a grinning Chris, only to slap the Grown Ups star. Will shouted profanities when he returned to his seat, and Chris – shrugging off the slap – continued to present the Best Documentary award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38R3bv_0es02sFx00
(Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Following this incident, many outlets noted that Chris made a remark about Jada when hosting the Oscars in 2016. Rock joked about Pinkett-Smith and her husband boycotting the show over the lack of diversity in the nominees. “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Chris said, per CNN. “I wasn’t invited.” Chris went on to joke about how Jad was “mad her man Will was not nominated for Concussion.”

“I get it,” said Chris. “It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West.” Days later when the paparazzi asked Jada bout the jokes, she said that it “comes with the territory [and] we gotta keep moving.”

Robina
11h ago

Lupita’s dress was beautiful and so was she. She has much more class than Will Smith, much more. To me she looked scared.

U hear Datt
1d ago

their ratings must have been low. A slap heard around the world and will be talked about forever.

Ronald Talbert
15h ago

Will Smith needs to be banned from the Oscar's for life

HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s 3 Kids Support Him & Jada At Oscars Party After His Win & Chris Rock Fight: Photo

After slapping Chris Rock on stage, and then winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith made his way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his family. Will Smith had his loved ones by his side following the chaos of the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The 53-year-old actor was pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his three children, Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The family of five were dressed to the nines for the star-studded event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Will held his Oscar for Best Actor in his hand as he posed with his family.
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
