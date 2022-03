FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky met with the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) today, March 22. “Mayor Sisitsky learned about the impact of the organization, whose mission is to improve the lives of Portuguese speakers in Massachusetts and help them become contributing, active participants in American society while maintaining a strong ethnic identity and a sense of community,” posted the City of Framingham on social media.

