San Diego County, CA

San Diego County gas prices rise for 34th straight day

kusi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County climbed two-tenths of a cents Monday to a record $6.015, its 34th consecutive increase. The average price has risen $1.271 during the streak, including two- tenths of...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It's already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation's most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Inflation and record gas prices will hit Americans' paychecks hard

The average cost of gasoline hit a new record high on Monday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even as American families still face inflation. A global investment consultancy put a number on how much these trends will cost American families in 2022. According to Yardeni Research, increased oil costs suggest...
TRAFFIC
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Daily Mail

Ice-T has viral tweet about how he 'was robbed at a gas station' ... as fuel prices continue to remain high in U.S.

Ice-T caused a viral stir with a tweet Thursday in which he said he was 'robbed' at the gas station, in reference to the spike in gas prices in the U.S. 'I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,' the entertainer, 64, whose full name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, tweeted. 'After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…'
GAS PRICE
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE

