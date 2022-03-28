ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madi Diaz: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Stephen Thompson
 19 hours ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Fitting many people into...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: Pom Pom Squad

Every year, NPR Music participates in the SXSW music festival, whether it's curating a stage or simply attending hundreds of shows at the annual event in Austin, Texas. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but it returned last March as an online festival. We programmed a virtual "stage" of Tiny Desk (home) concerts in 2021 in a series called Tiny Desk Meets SXSW. This year we return again, virtually, with another round of Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: four videos filmed in various locations, all of them full of surprises.
AUSTIN, TX
NME

Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and bandmate, has died

Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and bandmate, has died aged 91. Bobbie was the pianist in the original line-up of the Willie Nelson Family band and had recently co-authored two books with her brother. Bobbie died yesterday (March 10) and news of her passing was confirmed in a family...
MUSIC
Bakersfield Californian

Vocalist Morgan James to bring soul to Crystal Palace show

It's thrilling to watch an artist switch gears. Go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds, quiet to thunder and soprano to high tenor. Thrilling because the shift is often unexpected and takes the listener from sprawling in a chair to standing on their musical tiptoes. Brandi Carlile can...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVC-Arts 3/6/22 - NPR Tiny Desk Contest, Flogging Molly

On this edition of the program Ross French speaks with Matt Hensley, of the Celtic Punk band Flogging Molly. Flogging Molly will be at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino March 19th. We start the program in conversation with Bob Boilen, host of NPR’s All Songs Considered, and – the CREATOR – of the NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and WITH that, the NPR Tiny Desk Concert CONTEST. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez has more.
MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

Phil Collins bids emotional farewell to fans at his final concert

Music legend Phil Collins held his last concert ever amid his ongoing health issues. Collins was joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show ever at London’s 02 Saturday evening. Collins, 71, performed the show sitting down and quipped to the crowd he will now need to find a real job, the Daily Mail reported.
CELEBRITIES
The Standard-Times

BookLovers: Sorry, Dolly. You're Punk Rock.

We don’t deserve Dolly Parton. In an era where celebrities thirst for the limelight, Parton is a living legend who doesn’t believe herself worthy of our humble honors. The Country Music Hall of Famer recently declined a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, stating on her social media pages: “I don’t feel that I have earned that right."
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
MUSIC
Lootpress

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
WZOZ 103.1

Willie Nelson Announces Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and More

Willie Nelson is ready to hit the road again in 2022. The legendary singer-songwriter has announced dates for his annual Outlaw Music Festival that will include appearances from ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, Gov't Mule, Larkin Poe and more. “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Yuja Wang ditches London orchestral fiasco

The plan to bring two orchestras to London to perform Strauss under Andris Nelsons fell apart when the Boston Symphony withdrew for unexplained ‘logistical’ reasons. The Leipzig Gewandhaus leg is still going ahead, though without its star attraction. Last night, this went out:. We are sorry to announce...
MUSIC

