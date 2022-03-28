ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peyton Manning's first Instagram post was an adorable backyard football throwback

By Dan Mennella
 20 hours ago

Peyton Manning recently marked his first Instagram post with a little throwback Thursday -- way back.

The NFL legend, who turned 46 last week, posted a clip of several old family videos spliced together, which captures his first steps toward gridiron greatness.

In the short clip, Peyton can be seen rumbling in the backyard with a couple other tykes, perhaps older brother Cooper among them.

"Wanted a new putter for my birthday," Manning said in the caption. "Instead I got an Instagram account. This video was 43 years ago. Time flies."

It's unclear where the video was filmed, but Peyton is seen wearing a tiny Saints uniform, and his father, Archie, played for the Saints from 1971-82, so there's a good chance it was in New Orleans.

In one adorable sequence, a voice off camera -- perhaps Archie's -- urges the young Peyton to spike the pigskin, which he does resoundingly.

Manning grew up in New Orleans, and first forged his legend in organized football at Isidore Newman, where he starred before playing collegiately for the Tennessee Volunteers.

