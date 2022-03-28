ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Gaal warns Ten Hag against joining ‘commercial club’ Manchester United

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z23fm_0es0207K00
Louis van Gaal (left) said Erik ten Hag is a ‘great coach’ but should be wary of taking the Manchester United job.

Louis van Gaal has told Erik ten Hag he should consider turning down the manager’s job at Old Trafford because Manchester United are a “commercial club” and he would be “better going to a football club”.

Manchester United have held talks with Ten Hag as they continue their search for a manager. The Ajax head coach is one of several candidates on the shortlist to take over from the interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

But the Netherlands manager, who was sacked by Manchester United after winning the FA Cup in May 2016, is not sure a move to Old Trafford would be a wise one for Ten Hag.

“Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United,” Van Gaal said at a press conference to preview Tuesday’s friendly between Netherlands and Germany. “But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He would be better going to a football club. I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

Ten Hag has been in the top job at Ajax for five seasons, winning the Eredivisie twice and taking the club to the semi-finals of the 2019 Champions League. Ajax are leading the Eredivisie by two points but were knocked out of the Champions League by Benfica this month despite dominating possession in both legs of the last-16 tie.

Current Paris St-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, Spain head coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui have also been linked with the vacant post. Whoever succeeds Rangnick may have to oversee a season with no Champions League football. United are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played one game more.

