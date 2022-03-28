ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood shared an emotional duet with her mom in Las Vegas: 'Life sure is amazing'

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Zwx8_0es01zKP00

Carrie Underwood took some time to reflect on the impact her Mom has had on her career over the weekend after inviting her on stage for a duet in Las Vegas.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Carrie Underwood Radio

Carrie posted some clips from the special mother-daughter moment on Instagram crediting her Mom for being the one who ultimately convinced her to try out for American Idol . Carrie says her Mom spoke pivotal words to her at just the right time which prompted her to say "yes” to the audition that changed her life forever.

“If you wanna go, I’ll take you,” Carrie captioned the Instagram post. “These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me. I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history.”

She continued, “Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

The duet took place during a show part of Carrie’s Las Vegas residency, Reflection , at the Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares incredible birth video as she welcomes new family members

Carrie Underwood shared a glimpse into her family life on Tuesday that proved it's not all glitz and glamour. The country superstar posted an incredible video that showed her getting up at 5 a.m. to welcome two new additions into her family – adorable baby chicks! Sharing the experience with her 10.9m followers, Carrie posted several videos of the birth on her Instagram Stories, including the moment they hatched.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
E! News

Blake Shelton Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids

Watch: Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal. Blake Shelton can be happy anywhere with Gwen Stefani and her boys. While he may be one of country music's biggest stars, The Voice coach firmly believes that there are much bigger things in his life than a singing career. In fact, the most important part may be his relationship with Gwen and her three kids Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale).
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Duet#Resorts World Las Vegas
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Paranormal Way She Spent Her Birthday

Country superstar Carrie Underwood recently revealed the paranormal way she spent her birthday. Underwood’s newest single, “Ghost Story,” tells readers a unique story about relationships, lost love, being tossed aside, and revenge. The song’s story takes place after a tough breakup. However, it details how Underwood is still living life while haunting her ex as he drinks alone at home.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence On Her Plans To Change Her Name: ‘I Don’t Think’ I Can Do It

Kelly Clarkson filed to legally change her name to ‘Kelly Brianne’, and she’s finally addressed that decision. Find out what she had to say. Change of plans: Kelly Clarkson, 39, won’t be changing her name now that she’s divorced from Brandon Blackstock, 45. The “Stronger” hitmaker petitioned in February court documents to change her name to Kelly Brianne (Brianne’s her middle name). But on March 21, Kelly revealed to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she’s still going by “Kelly Clarkson” — at least in her professional life.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy