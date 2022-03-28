Carrie Underwood shared an emotional duet with her mom in Las Vegas: 'Life sure is amazing'

Carrie Underwood took some time to reflect on the impact her Mom has had on her career over the weekend after inviting her on stage for a duet in Las Vegas.

Carrie posted some clips from the special mother-daughter moment on Instagram crediting her Mom for being the one who ultimately convinced her to try out for American Idol . Carrie says her Mom spoke pivotal words to her at just the right time which prompted her to say "yes” to the audition that changed her life forever.

“If you wanna go, I’ll take you,” Carrie captioned the Instagram post. “These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me. I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history.”

She continued, “Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

The duet took place during a show part of Carrie’s Las Vegas residency, Reflection , at the Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas.

