Report: Shaheen Holloway finalizing a deal to become Seton Hall head coach

Saint Peter’s run in the NCAA Tournament came to a screeching halt Sunday with a 20-point loss to North Carolina in the Elite 8 – and now, it seems their coach’s run at the school may be ending, too.

Per Jerry Carino, a New Jersey hoops writer for Gannett, Shaheen Holloway is now officially in the process of finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall, just hours after his Peacocks lost 69-49 to the Tar Heels in Sunday evening’s East Regional Final.

Holloway was asked about the opening after the loss, but shifted the focus to his team.

"I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about those 15 young men whose heart is broken," Holloway said.

Holloway, 45, was a four-year starter for the Pirates from 1996-2000 after starring at St. Patrick High School in Elizabeth, N.J., and left as the school’s all-time leader in assists with 681. He went undrafted in 2000, but played seven seasons overseas and in the ABA and USBL.

He began his coaching career as an assistant under Kevin Willard at Iona in 2007, and followed Willard to Seton Hall in 2010, where he remained as an assistant until he was hired at Saint Peter’s in 2018.

Holloway is 64-57 over four seasons in Jersey City, including a 22-12 record this season that included the Peacocks’ first MAAC Tournament title since 2011 and an NCAA Tourney run that made them the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite 8.

Willard was named Maryland’s head coach last week after the Pirates’ first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, and Carino reports that Holloway will be introduced as his mentor’s successor “no later than Wednesday.”

