Trae Young's Dad Reacts to Steve Kerr's Comments

By Pat Benson
 17 hours ago

Rayford Young tweeted about the comparison to Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic.

Hoops fans love debating players. It's a pastime that everyone enjoys engaging in. However, some people's opinions weigh heavier than others. For example, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is a certified legend as a player and coach, so when he talks, people listen.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Warriors 121-110. Young led the way with 33 points and 15 assists (his most dimes of the season). To be fair, Stephen Curry was out with a foot injury, but Young still balled out.

Following the game, a video circulated online of Kerr discussing the comparisons between his point guard Stephen Curry and Hawks point guard Trae Young. When asked about the two players, Kerr said the following:

"I don't see the similarity actually. And I know people want to make it maybe because of the deep-shooting range. I see more of Luka with Trae just in a smaller package. Luka's obviously a big massive wing and can see over the top of the defense, can bully his way through the paint, through the defenders, but they have a very similar game in terms of it's going to be 50 high screen-and-rolls. It's going to be the ability to shoot a step-back three, to shoot a floater, to get to the rim, and to pick you apart defensively. Trae had 15 assists against us, he was making cross-court passes a lot like Luka. That's a pretty unique skill. So those guys remind me of each other more than Steph and Trae."

Trae Young's father, who was a problem at Texas Tech before playing professional ball, concurred with Kerr's statement. Check out Ray's tweet below.

Amen to what Ray said. The comparisons between Steph and Trae are getting played out and lazy. But nevertheless, I'm happy that the dialogue is positive and constructive rather than a lot of the blind hatred you see on social media every day. NBA fans are lucky to have Curry, Young, and Doncic. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

