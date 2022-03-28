Tomlin not a fan of proposed overtime rule changes in NFL

There have been proposals made to change overtime rule in the NFL

One would require both teams to have the ball on offense. Right now, both teams get the ball, unless a touchdown is scored on the first possession.

The second proposed rule change would be both teams get the ball in overtime, unless the first team score a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t a fan of those proposals because he isn’t afraid of the current overtime structure.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual meeting in Florida on Monday, Tomlin said, “I’m a sudden death advocate. I’m a traditionalist,” via NFL Network reporter Judy Battista.

Tomlin thinks that the 60-minute, four quarter game is enough time for either team to win the game.

Tomlin is a member of the league’s competition committee.

“I don’t fear sudden death,” added Tomlin.