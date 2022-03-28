ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ukrainian consul general in Houston urges Texas to cut economic ties with Russia

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Af7F_0es01ore00

The leader of the Ukrainian consulate in Houston says the U.S. and Europe should consider greater sanctions against Russia as the invasion of Ukraine enters its second month. The consulate opened last year and serves Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The consul general, Vitalii Tarasiuk, says his office would normally focus on tasks like business development and helping Ukrainian citizens get visas and passports.

"As of now, we are not open for consular services," he says. "We are more active right now in getting humanitarian assistance, military support."

Tarasiuk says increased sanctions would put more pressure on Russia to end the invasion. He says the U.S. and Europe should consider additional measures weekly.

"With Russia's aggression still continuing, more sanctions should be introduced," he says. "Sanctions should be strengthened on a weekly basis because you have to help Ukraine stop this military machine."

Tarasiuk says Texas should also consider closing ports along the Gulf Coast to Russian ships.

Long-term, he hopes Texas businesses showing support for Ukraine now will consider expanding into the country when the invasion is over. Tarasiuk says that will help Ukraine's economy rebuild while also letting companies tap into a growing market.

"All the Texas businesses that, right now, support Ukraine, we want them to be the first ones to come with investments," he says, saying the initial goal of establishing a consular office was to set up partnerships in oil and gas, medical research, IT and space exploration.

Tarasiuk says companies that have operations in Russia now should also consider ending relationships there.

"You have to help Ukraine stop this military machine," he says. "Sanctions and stopping business in Russia is an efficient way to do that. That's how Texas companies can really help."

Tarasiuk spoke with people at St. Sophia Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church Sunday before a demonstration in The Colony.

Some asked about how to get products to family in Ukraine. The U.S. Census says about 16,000 Ukrainians live in Texas.

"That's what we're looking for is different ways we can have actionable things we can do," one man who grew up in Kyiv said.

"This is a very busy man right now," another woman said. "It's great he takes time to come to Dallas and talk to Dallas officials."

Tarasiuk says nonprofits and other groups have been looking at options to set up supply channels into Ukraine.

Tarasiuk says donations of medical supplies, food and other items are being gathered at a warehouse in Chicago. The supplies will then be shipped to Poland and taken in Ukraine.

People who want to donate can learn more about non-profits that are helping and what supplies are needed at facebook.com/Consulate-General-of-Ukraine-in-Houston or ukraine-helpers.com .

