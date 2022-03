The calendar says it's the last week of March. It's officially springtime in Western New York. Actually, let me say that it's "technically" springtime in Western New York. I've lived in Buffalo my entire life and if you have lived here long enough, then you know that just because the calendar says we're in spring or fall, does not mean that we are in fact feeling those seasonable temperatures.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO