Did Kate Middleton reveal family’s future vacation destination?

A holiday in the sun could be in the cards for the Cambridges one day! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently enjoyed a stay at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island during the final leg of their royal tour of the Caribbean .

Atlantis Paradise Island/Donald Knowles/BVS The Duke and Duchess stayed at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island while in the Bahamas

As the couple departed the luxurious hotel on Saturday, Prince William and Kate stopped to thank Russell Miller, executive vice president, and Kapil Sharma, general manager of The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island. HOLA! USA was informed that Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ’ mom was overheard saying that they FaceTimed their kids to show them the views, and that they can’t wait to come back with them.

The Duke and Duchess stayed in The Cove’s three-bedroom penthouse suite, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around ocean views . The Atlantis features a 141-acre water park, over 50,000 marine animals in 15 exhibit lagoons and Dolphin Cay, a marine habitat that is dedicated to conservation, rehabilitation and education.

WireImage The couple’s royal tour of the Caribbean came to an end on March 26

The couple arrived at the resort last Thursday. In a previous statement following the royals’ arrival, Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island, said: “We are incredibly honored to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Atlantis Paradise Island as they conclude their week-long tour of the Caribbean to commemorate the historic celebration of The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen. All of us at Atlantis Paradise Island are delighted our resort will serve as their home away from home during this very significant milestone.”

“We have always admired the focus of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as it aligns with our mission at The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation to promote sustainability and protect the environment,” Audrey added. “Our team members look forward to extending exceptional and authentic Bahamian hospitality, and demonstrating what makes our resort and The Bahamas so remarkable through our incomparable amenities and culture.”