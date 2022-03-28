ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resources to help you find and pay for child care programs in the tri-state

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
 1 day ago
Choosing child care is an important decision for any parent.

The decision takes time, patience and an understanding of what to look for when selecting a facility.

When picking a program, parents should choose licensed providers, according to Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood, because of:

1. Safety. States inspect licensed child care providers to make sure they’re safe and healthy places to learn.

2. High-quality care. Licensed providers and staff have to meet training requirements, including First Aid. There are also limits on the number of children in a licensed child care at one time.

3. Support. If you have a problem with a licensed child care program, you can always call, get help or file a complaint with your state.

Balancing location, cost, quality and just feeling good about the child care provider can make this important decision challenging. Below are links to child care resources pages for the tri-state.

Need assistance paying for child care? You may be eligible to get help! Click below for more information:

Each family has their own needs, so when searching for a program, check for the ages of children they serve, the hours, inspection and violation history and the provider’s experience and qualifications.

Click in the links below to search for a child care center in your state:

