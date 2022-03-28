How to Explore Staking Opportunities for Passive Income in DeFi

For the past two years, resort real estate markets like Aspen-Snowmass have experienced unprecedented demand for real estate as people around the country sought refuge from the effects of the COVID pandemic. At the same time, technologies like Zoom have made working remotely outside a traditional office more acceptable and productive. Resort areas like Aspen-Snowmass that offer an outdoor quality of life and world-class recreational opportunities have been popular destinations. If you’re interested in real estate investing, there’s a new world that’s on the verge of exploding, driven by many of these factors that evolved from the pandemic. It’s called the metaverse and it’s already being embraced by large tech companies like Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.

ASPEN, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO