ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Women of color can no longer buy into the ‘inclusion delusion’

By Deepa Purushothaman
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hQL6_0es00MNd00
Ketanji Brown Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee for President Joe Biden, departs a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington D.C. on March 23. Jackson had to face a barrage of Republican criticism centering on crime and race, but she is inching closer to becoming the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Julia Nikhinson—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Last week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cast a spotlight on the challenges women of color face in the workplace, from having their qualifications scrutinized, to enduring microaggressions, to feeling the pressure of representing an entire race in their responses and behavior.

Black women, and other women of color, saw their own experiences play out on a national stage while business leaders (at least those paying attention) were forced to confront the bias ingrained within their own companies. One thing is clear. Corporate America can’t go back to business as usual.

In 2021, research revealed that one in three women of color was thinking of leaving her job. At a time when there is more focus than ever on keeping employees, WOC, as a cohort, are more actively looking around and jumping ship whenever they can.

As a former senior partner at Deloitte who left to start a company that helps women of color find their power through safe space and community, I get calls every week from senior women of color desperate for advice.

Some are six months into their new jobs, calling because they have yet to be given what they were promised: a reasonable budget, staff, direct reporting to the CEO.

Never miss a story about careers

Instead of celebrating that they’ve made it, the women of color I hear from wonder if they should leave. Others call wanting to share that after decades of suffering within existing structures they are ready to exit, to spearhead endeavors where they can create more welcoming cultures.

Last week’s hearings only opened the door for more women of color to leave. Why? Because professional women of color have always been victims of–and sometimes unconsciously complicit in–the “inclusion delusion:” the conundrum of being highly visible as the first or only woman of color at their organization and at the same time never feeling like they belong, are respected, or have power. Until recently, we have been taught to ignore these problems and keep working harder.

Companies have stepped up to the plate to hire us, flaunt us in team photos and charity dinners, and offer us up as evidence that they have a diverse workforce. However, they don’t pay attention to how challenging it is for us to feel a part of their cultures or what they can do about this.

The inclusion delusion fools employers, as well as the women of color who accept their job offers. When we arrive, we think our title and position of power will give us the opportunity to create change. Then the truth sets in: What’s being asked of us is to fit into an existing culture, not to evolve it.

My own research based on interviewing more than 500 women of color across industries has shown that we tend to stay in roles we outgrow or that disappoint us longer than other demographics. For example, when I realized it was time to leave my last job, it took me three years to do so. I feared the questions it would raise and the example it would set for the women of color coming after me. Plus, I had decades of conditioning to be thankful, silent, and grateful for the opportunities I was given, and to push through.

What happens when the gratitude wears off? What happens as more of us give ourselves permission to express our feelings? What happens when we are reminded of our worthiness? We know what happens.

Naomi Osaka chose her health over playing in the French Open and exposing herself to the stress of the press conferences and media interviews that come with it. Nikole Hannah Jones walked away from the University of North Carolina to teach at Howard after she was initially (and unfairly I might add) passed over for tenure.

As women of color, you need us more than we need your jobs. You need us because as the workplace becomes more diverse, you need diverse leaders with authentic power. Having been overlooked and underestimated, we’ve cultivated deep empathy and cultural competency as necessary survival skills.

As you finally do the work to reach better equity and diversity on the surface, you need us to change the power structures under the hood of your culture that are built on white male privilege and have excluded others who have plenty to contribute.

Making workplaces more inclusive isn’t a matter of just adding women of color to a few visible roles that sound lofty on paper. It’s about reimagining roles to redistribute and remake power. Ultimately, what's the point of hiring leaders who are given no power to lead?

We must create spaces where companies can truly listen to what women of color have to say, and honor who they are. We must establish policies that support women of color and don’t penalize them when they tell their truth.

We are at a crucial turning point. Women of color are feeling our power and we are speaking more openly with each other about the delusions around us. We are walking out at the very moment companies are more desperate than ever to hire and retain us.

The last few years, and last week, have changed everything. We can't go back, and the only way forward is for you and for us to recognize our importance.

Deepa Purushothaman, author of The First, the Few, the Only: How Women of Color Can Redefine Power in Corporate America (HarperBusiness) and cofounder of nFormation.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 718

Degameth1G
1d ago

President Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. But here is the shameful irony: As a senator, Biden warned President George W. Bush that if he nominated the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, he would filibuster and kill her nomination.

Reply(80)
487
Carolina Cowboy
1d ago

I think we know her legal philosophy now: I don’t answer questions, I won’t answer questions and you can’t make me answer questions.

Reply(33)
423
kat65
1d ago

Biden using her. He blocked Janice Roger's Brown nomination. She's black and very qualified. But she's Republican.

Reply(44)
398
If you enjoy reading articles from
Fortune
Fortune

107K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

50M+

Views

Follow Fortune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fortune

Staying silent on transgender rights is not an option

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Queer workers and their allies have made it abundantly clear that the recent wave of discriminatory anti-LGBTQ+–and specifically anti-transgender–legislation sweeping the nation is intolerable and unacceptable. They’ve raised a call to arms that we, as employers and leaders of corporations, have an obligation to rally to.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Of Color#Black Women#Delusions#Racial Injustice#Racism#Woc#Deloitte
Next Avenue

How Women of Color Can Redefine Power in Corporate America

Deepa Purushothaman offers insight and strategies for WOC navigating the workplace. Women of Color (WOC) are one of the fastest-growing demographics in corporate America. Yet despite their growing presence, many still struggle to flourish in the workplace. As the first Indian American woman to make partner at global services firm...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

'Model minority' perception complicates identities of white-Asian multiracial individuals

The term "model minority" was first coined by sociologists in the 1960s to describe Asian Americans as a group that has purportedly achieved greater success in the U.S. compared to other ethnic minorities. While the term is problematic on a number of levels, new research suggests that for white-Asian multiracial people, it adds even further complexity toward perception and self-identification.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

Melinda French Gates says billionaires can afford to give away half their wealth without changing their life

Melinda French Gates has an important message for her fellow billionaires: You can—and should—donate half your wealth. In an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the 57-year-old spoke to host Gayle King about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. It was French Gates' first TV interview since her widely publicized divorce from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, which became official last August. In addition to addressing rumors of her ex-husband's infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during the interview, she also discussed a comment she made in her first individual Giving Pledge letter, which calls on billionaires to commit the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SFGate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
Marietta Daily Journal

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are backing $1 billion gender fund

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are among philanthropists donating money to the Gender Fund, which seeks to raise $1 billion to advance equality and women’s leadership in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Contributions to date have topped $320 million and grant-making has begun across the three regions, Co-Impact,...
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
Fortune

Fortune

107K+
Followers
5K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy