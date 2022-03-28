ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say Friend And Have This Box Open For You

By Arsenijs Picugins
Cover picture for the articleHandcrafted gifts are special, and this one’s no exception. [pender] made a Tolkien-inspired box for his son and shared the details with us on Hackaday.io. This one-of-a-kind handcrafted box fulfills one role and does it perfectly – just like with the Doors of Durin, you have to say ‘friend’ in Elvish,...

