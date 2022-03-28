ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation to release red-tailed hawk

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation (NWBR) will release a female red-tailed hawk on March 29 at the WM Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown.

The bird was rescued in January after suffering an unknown head trauma. The bird will be released at 11:30 a.m. at the Eco-Vista Landfill at 1041 Arbor Acres in Springdale.

Barred Owl to be released at Botanical Garden

Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation is a 501c3, Northwest Arkansas-based organization dedicated to providing quality medical care to injured avian wildlife while promoting environmental conservation through community programming.

