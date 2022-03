A nurse practitioner who transitioned from treating actress Stevie Ryan to having an intimate relationship with the YouTube star - just months before her 2017 suicide - has had his licenses revoked by California’s Board of Registered Nursing.Gerald “Jay” Baltz, a psychiatric NP - meaning he underwent additional training to fulfill more doctor-like duties such as prescribing medication - first began treating Ryan in 2015. Within two years, he’d not only begun a sexual relationship with the actress, who hosted a podcast about mental health, but she had also taken her own life.Ryan, who shot to fame with her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO