Health care data could be the next frontier for blockchain technology

In the 1980s, ERPs and EHRs ushered in the modern age of healthcare IT. Today, clinical care, patient safety, and quality improvement are almost entirely handed off to computers. Still, despite the array of communication technologies available, there is no universal way of managing and transferring healthcare data. The top obstacle hindering smooth data exchange has been the disorderly adoption of healthcare data standards for storing, encoding, and sharing clinical information. While the federal government has been moving forward with integrating healthcare systems, the need to navigate the many healthcare IT standards stands firm. This blog post lists vital healthcare IT standards and regulations for healthcare software companies and medical organizations to keep in mind when developing and rolling out healthcare technology. Let's dive in!

