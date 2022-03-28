ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Inspirational Staten Islander thinks out of the box for challenged adults: Meet Linda Hickman

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Inspirational leaders come in many forms. They can be a family member, a friend, co-worker, a coach or teacher with varied styles and diverse qualities and backgrounds. Many lead quietly behind the scenes, others choose to make their presence known. Linda Hickman, a longtime...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 28, 2022: Barbara Porto, para professional at the Hungerford School, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Porto (nee Meaghan), a native Staten Islander, passed away on March 25 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. She grew up in Richmond before settling down in Great Kills to raise her family. Barbara was cherished wife of Edward, mother of Matthew (Francesca), and Erica Porto. Barbara was employed by the NYC Board of Education as a para professional at the Hungerford School. When she retired, she enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with her family. She was devoted to her faith and was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church. Her deep faith sustained her during her illness, as well as the incredible care and support she received from her family.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 26, 2022: Colleen Westrenen, retired school teacher, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Colleen Westrenen, 48, of Staten Island, passed away on March 23, 2022. She attended St. Margaret Mary’s, St. John Villa, CSI, and received a B.A. and Master’s Degree of Education. A retired school teacher for the New York City Board of Education, Colleen, was passionate about young readers and specialized as a literacy coach at P.S. 23. She was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament, an expert jewelry reseller on Mercari. She enjoyed doing crafts with nieces and nephews, gardening, and hiking with the love of her life – her yellow lab, Max. She also loved spending time at her second home in the Poconos and visiting Atlantic City. She donated time, money, and clothing for victims of Hurricane Sandy here in Staten Island Colleen was the wife of 21 years of Jack Westrenen, active FDNY in Staten Island’s Rescue 5 and a survivor of 9/11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 27, 2022: Robert Parsons, Staten Island Advance photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert Parsons, a retired Staten Island Advance photographer who documented life across the borough, died March 24. The Toms River, N.J. man was a native Staten Islander who worked for the Advance in the 1970s and 1980s. While with the paper, Parsons covered many major events such as several Democratic and Republican conventions, the Fresh Kills landfill, and crime. He met presidents, dignitaries, sports figures and celebrities, said family. Parsons was also co-owner, with his wife Renate, of the Family Shoppe in Victory Boulard in Castleton Corners.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 23, 2022: Milton Laub, firefighter, veteran

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Milton Patrick Anthony Laub, 95, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and firefighter with Engine 157 in Port Richmond dedicated to his family and the community passed away peacefully at home on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2022,
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Box#Poetry#Zoom#Irish
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Glamping is coming to Staten Island

Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Vests have returned. Here's what else is happening:. While New York regulators continue to work out the details for legal cannabis sales, some entrepreneurs have gone ahead and set up an open-air market for pre-rolled joints in Washington Square Park and the cops appear to be cool with it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
PIX11

New York Public Library opens new Staten Island branch

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — The New York Public Library announced Wednesday morning the opening of its new Charleston branch. The 10,000-square-foot, $17 million branch is the 14th library in Staten Island.  “The opening of the Charleston library symbolizes an important moment in the history of the New York Public Library and the city we […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Riders react to new Staten Island Ferry models

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riders are saying good things about the newest way to get around the city. The first of three new Staten Island ferries has been in service for a few weeks, traveling between St. George, Staten Island and Lower Manhattan.  Training is underway in preparation for the next new launch in […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

OK, so this N.J. joint voted ‘best chicken wings.’ Challenge on! We’re in search of Staten Island’s best wings. Tell us!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For one business owner in the Garden State, it’s further validation of an excellent chicken wing — and a lifetime of the hard work that perfected it. So a big congratulations to Yvette Moore, aka “Ms. Heaven,” who’s Woodbury, N.J. restaurant at 43 S. Broad St. has garnered many recent accolades for its various styles of wings — a sweet and spicy Fat Boys, Blazing Buffalo, and plain fried wings, among them.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Castleton Supportive Housing in Elm Park, Staten Island

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Castleton Supportive Housing, a six-story mixed-use building at 1546 Castleton Avenue in Elm Park, Staten Island. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by Hudson Inc. and Project Hospitality, the structure yields 48 residences and on-site supportive services. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $31,852 to $57,300.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
49K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy