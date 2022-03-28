ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Man in violent rivalry admits having guns in Enfield motel

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 19 hours ago

A Massachusetts man who admits that his rivalry with another man led to his involvement in several shootings and fire-bombings in the Springfield area last summer pleaded guilty Friday to illegally having two guns with him in an Enfield motel room when authorities came to arrest him Sept. 3.

Tevin Gonzalez, 25, of Holyoke pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in New Haven to possessing the guns after being convicted of felonies, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

The gun crime carries up to 10 years in prison. But federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term in the range of 5¼ to 6½ years, according to Gonzalez’s written plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17 in the New Haven federal court before Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam, who took the guilty plea Friday.

Gonzalez has been held without bond since his arrest, court records show.

In the plea agreement, Gonzalez admitted criminal conduct going well beyond the crime he pleaded guilty to.

Between June 23 and Sept. 3, Gonzalez was involved in multiple shooting and fire-bombing incidents in the greater-Springfield area, he admitted in the plea agreement. “The violence occurred between two principal participants, of which Gonzalez was one.”

One of the shooting incidents occurred July 14, when “Gonzalez supervised the firing of a 9mm pistol into the Springfield residence associated with his rival,” the plea agreement continues.

On Aug. 30, “Gonzalez smashed the window of an unoccupied vehicle and threw a Molotov cocktail inside, setting the vehicle on fire,” the agreement says. “The vehicle was associated with his rival.”

When law enforcement authorities went to arrest Gonzalez in the Enfield motel room on Sept. 3, they found him alone in the room with two semiautomatic guns, a 9mm and a .22-caliber, the agreement says.

It was illegal for Gonzalez to have the guns because he has four previous felony convictions, all on March 8, 2018, according to the indictment in his case. The convictions were for possessing cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute the drugs, carrying a loaded gun while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, the indictment says.

A check today with Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield revealed that Gonzalez has a pending case there in which he is charged with burning a motor vehicle, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and assault with a dangerous weapon. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Man sentenced to 40 years for strangling Bridgeport teen in 2020

A man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for killing a 14-year-old boy in 2020. Diante Willoughby, 21, was sentenced to 40 years for strangling 14-year-old Jose Nunez after forcing bleach down his throat, believing it would have the anesthetic effects of chloroform. Willoughby sent the young teen a message on Snapchat to lure him out of his home in July of 2020.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Post

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case homicide of Dante Davis

HARTFORD — Four people have been charged in connection with the 2005 cold case homicide of Dante Davis after investigators tied them to the crime through witness statements and cellphone records, according to officials. The Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday the arrests of 34-year-old Brandon Jones, 35-year-old Shane...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
REDDING, CA
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Sentencing#District Court
Connecticut Post

Man charged with Bridgeport murder died in Department of Correction custody

Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect identified in killing of woman, 37, in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police say a suspect has been identified in the killing a 37-year-old woman who was found dead in the driveway of local condo complex Sunday night. Around 9:25 p.m., Meriden police said they were dispatched to the Atrium condominium and apartment complex on East Main Street, after “numerous calls” reported possible gunfire.
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
359
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy