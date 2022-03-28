Man in violent rivalry admits having guns in Enfield motel

A Massachusetts man who admits that his rivalry with another man led to his involvement in several shootings and fire-bombings in the Springfield area last summer pleaded guilty Friday to illegally having two guns with him in an Enfield motel room when authorities came to arrest him Sept. 3.

Tevin Gonzalez, 25, of Holyoke pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in New Haven to possessing the guns after being convicted of felonies, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

The gun crime carries up to 10 years in prison. But federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term in the range of 5¼ to 6½ years, according to Gonzalez’s written plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17 in the New Haven federal court before Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam, who took the guilty plea Friday.

Gonzalez has been held without bond since his arrest, court records show.

In the plea agreement, Gonzalez admitted criminal conduct going well beyond the crime he pleaded guilty to.

Between June 23 and Sept. 3, Gonzalez was involved in multiple shooting and fire-bombing incidents in the greater-Springfield area, he admitted in the plea agreement. “The violence occurred between two principal participants, of which Gonzalez was one.”

One of the shooting incidents occurred July 14, when “Gonzalez supervised the firing of a 9mm pistol into the Springfield residence associated with his rival,” the plea agreement continues.

On Aug. 30, “Gonzalez smashed the window of an unoccupied vehicle and threw a Molotov cocktail inside, setting the vehicle on fire,” the agreement says. “The vehicle was associated with his rival.”

When law enforcement authorities went to arrest Gonzalez in the Enfield motel room on Sept. 3, they found him alone in the room with two semiautomatic guns, a 9mm and a .22-caliber, the agreement says.

It was illegal for Gonzalez to have the guns because he has four previous felony convictions, all on March 8, 2018, according to the indictment in his case. The convictions were for possessing cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute the drugs, carrying a loaded gun while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, the indictment says.

A check today with Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield revealed that Gonzalez has a pending case there in which he is charged with burning a motor vehicle, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and assault with a dangerous weapon. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 12.