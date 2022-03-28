Clear Skye Lands $14 Million Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Growfitter, on Wednesday, announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from First Port Capital, Mumbai Angels, Startup Angel Network, DevX Accelerator Fund, Blockchain Founders Fund (Singapore), JPIN. Well known angels Mohit Burman (Vice Chairman, Dabur India) and Aman Gupta, Co-founder CMO boAt also joined the round. Aman Gupta invested in the company through Shark Tank India, where Growfitter appeared after signing the lead investor of this round. Funds will be utilised to build technology infrastructure and to expand business operations as well as for hiring and branding of the platform.
Comments / 0