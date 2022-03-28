ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Vietnam vet offers free guitar lessons to vets to help with anger issues, PTSD

By Julia Le Doux
 1 day ago

For Vietnam veteran Steve Young, teaching a guitar therapy and songwriting class to veterans isn’t another gig. It’s his life’s calling.

“I found out that as part of rehabilitation for veterans suffering from PTSD, in their group therapy programs, they would write down their thoughts and read them to the class,” said Young in a VA blog post. “I thought these are amazing stories that people should hear about. I thought it would be a good idea to do something creative as opposed to just writing down these words, saying them to the class, and then putting them away. That’s when I started the songwriting class.”

Young is a professional music teacher who first enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care in 1999. That’s also the same year he began volunteering at VA. Seeing a need for music therapy programs, Young began offering his fellow veterans free guitar lessons in 2010. Young even got his students' free guitars if they didn’t have one.

He developed the 9-month guitar therapy and songwriting program at Providence VA to help those with anger-management issues and PTSD.

“The program started in 2018 and it has been great for the veterans,” said Donna Russillo, chief of Community Development and Civic Engagement. “If a veteran is having a particularly bad day, the whole class will stop to help that veteran. They’ve become a family.”

Young wanted the public to hear the veteran’s stories. He approached Russillo with the idea of professionally recording his students’ songs and producing an album.

The album, Veterans Opus, consists entirely of songs written and performed by the veterans except for one that a veteran didn’t feel comfortable performing, so someone else performed it for her.

“I’ve seen amazing changes in the students in my class. I’ve had a number of them tell me they don’t like being around other people. They don’t like going out in public but they never miss my class,” said Young. “I’ve even had students who started bringing in family members for comfort. Those family members have told me how much of a difference this program has made for their veteran.”

His ultimate goal is to get all VA Medical Centers to adopt this program.

“There are other programs out there that give free guitars for veterans for therapy. I believe it’s not therapy if it’s not addressing the veteran’s personal situation,” he said. “That’s what’s different about this program. VA clinicians and case workers are involved to ensure the students referred to this program will actually benefit from it.”

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

