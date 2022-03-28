ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wall Street regulator proposes to expand the definition of broker-dealers

By Katanga Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7bdv_0erzys8d00
The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday proposed expanding the definition of broker-dealers and mandating that Principal Trading Firms (PTFs) must register with the agency in a bid to enhance market resiliency and help level the playing field.

The Wall Street regulator said its proposal, which is subject to public consultation, aims to expand the definition of a dealer as "one that engages in a routine pattern of buying and selling securities that has the effect of providing liquidity to other market participants," which would capture a range of activities it sees as critical to the agency's monitoring of systemic risk.

"In recent years, we've seen a number of high-profile events in markets with significant participation by PTFs. Tremors in the Treasuries markets in 2014, 2019, and at the beginning of the COVID crisis in 2020 demonstrate the importance of the SEC's oversight of dealers," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

Monday's proposal specifies that broker dealers who routinely make comparable purchases and sales of the same or substantially similar securities in a day must register with the regulator.

Dealers who "routinely express trading interests that are at or near the best available prices on both sides of the market and that are communicated and represented in a way that makes them accessible to other market participants" must also be registered, the SEC said, in addition to mandating that a dealer must register with the agency if she earns revenue primarily from capturing bid-ask spreads, by buying at the bid and selling at the offer.

The regulator also seeks to scrutinize dealers who capture any incentives offered by trading venues to liquidity-supplying trading interests.

Regulators have long argued that high-frequency trading, a computerized strategy that can move billions of dollars in fractions of a second, carries risks in the U.S. government bond market that threaten the ability of the market to function, as well as the ability of investors to fairly value assets.

The SEC, as the U.S. market's regulator, should require that such trading firms comply with capital and record-keeping rules and be subject to periodic exams, much like equities and corporate bond markets, Gensler has argued.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington-based reporter covering U.S. regulation at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, previously e3xperience in Ecuador, alumnus of Morehouse College and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
pymnts

Yellen Changes Tune on Crypto, Moving the Dial on Regulatory Debate

Cryptocurrencies are now playing a significant role in America’s financial decision making, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview Friday. That role, however, still doesn’t have much to do with payments, Yellen told CNBC on March 25. “Crypto has obviously grown by leaps and bounds,” she said....
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

SPACs face fresh SEC threat for bullish forecasts - Bloomberg News

March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose limiting the legal protections that blank-check companies rely on to make bullish projections, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The regulation will be part of a broader set of rules governing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), set to...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#The Wall#Sec#Covid
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy