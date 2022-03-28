ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Trevor Story smashes triple off Nathan Eovaldi

By Rob Bradford
 21 hours ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It didn't take long for Trevor Story to make his presence felt in Red Sox camp.

Five days after holding a press conference in left field at JetBlue Park to announce his six-year, $140 million with the Red Sox, Trevor Story actually got to play a baseball game in the ballpark.

After striking out in his first two at-bats, Story drew a walk against Matt Barnes before being picked off first base. The Red Sox second baseman than showed his stuff on the first pitch he saw from Nathan Eovaldi, rifling a triple to right field.

The next time at-bat, Story grounded out to shortstop against Eovaldi.

Story, who didn't play in the field during the intra-squad scrimmage, had been away from camp for the past few days due to the birth of his child.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

