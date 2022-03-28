Watch: Trevor Story smashes triple off Nathan Eovaldi

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It didn't take long for Trevor Story to make his presence felt in Red Sox camp.

Five days after holding a press conference in left field at JetBlue Park to announce his six-year, $140 million with the Red Sox, Trevor Story actually got to play a baseball game in the ballpark.

After striking out in his first two at-bats, Story drew a walk against Matt Barnes before being picked off first base. The Red Sox second baseman than showed his stuff on the first pitch he saw from Nathan Eovaldi, rifling a triple to right field.

The next time at-bat, Story grounded out to shortstop against Eovaldi.

Story, who didn't play in the field during the intra-squad scrimmage, had been away from camp for the past few days due to the birth of his child.