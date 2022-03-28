Josh McDaniels 'not surprised' that Tom Brady decided to come out of retirement

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO