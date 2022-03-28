ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

Trial set to begin for man accused of killing McHenry County Sheriff

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDC1U_0erzyaUn00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Jury selection begins Monday in the federal trial for a man accused of killing a McHenry County sheriff’s Deputy in 2019.

44-year-old Floyd Brown is accused of fatally shooting Deputy Jacob Keltner on March 7, 2019 while Keltner was on duty as a special deputy US Marshal and serving an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel.

Brown is accused of using a rifle to open fire on Keltner and three others serving in US Marshall roles. He is also facing charges in the attempted murder of the surviving Marshall team.

According to the indictment, federal authorities found several illegal guns in Brown’s possession along with about a thousand rounds of ammunition and 88 rifle cartridges.

He also is looking at separate first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County stemming from Keltner’s death.

He may be facing the death penalty or life in prison.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Mchenry County, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Brothers charged with murder of Salena Claybourne, WGN-TV security guard shot and killed at South Shore gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two brothers have been charged in the murder of Salena Claybourne, a mother of two who was shot and killed at a South Shore gas station on Monday. Chicago police said 22-year-old Gregory Watson, and 17-year-old Dameonte Watson both were arrested shortly after Claybourne, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon as she was sitting in her car at a Mobil gas station at 67th Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The brothers were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, but were quickly apprehended by responding officers.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Us Marshal
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man dead in vehicle near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Milwaukee near 44th and Fiebrantz Monday evening, March 21. Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. and found the 31-year-old dead as a result of gunshot wounds. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

9 years in prison for Crystal Lake man found with dozens of individual bags of cocaine in Crystal Lake motel

A Crystal Lake man was sentenced to nine years in prison in a case where police found nearly 85 baggies of packaged cocaine in a Crystal Lake motel room. Skylar Kendrick, 33, of the 100 block of South Virginia Street in Crystal Lake, was indicted on unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Peoria shooting

UPDATE (2:57 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late-night shooting Wednesday. According to Harwood, 40-year-old Timothy D. Foreman Jr. was pronounced dead at 12:21 a.m. after aggressive resuscitative efforts by police and EMS. Harwood stated that the autopsy is in progress and...
PEORIA, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy