Trial set to begin for man accused of killing McHenry County Sheriff

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Jury selection begins Monday in the federal trial for a man accused of killing a McHenry County sheriff’s Deputy in 2019.

44-year-old Floyd Brown is accused of fatally shooting Deputy Jacob Keltner on March 7, 2019 while Keltner was on duty as a special deputy US Marshal and serving an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel.

Brown is accused of using a rifle to open fire on Keltner and three others serving in US Marshall roles. He is also facing charges in the attempted murder of the surviving Marshall team.

According to the indictment, federal authorities found several illegal guns in Brown’s possession along with about a thousand rounds of ammunition and 88 rifle cartridges.

He also is looking at separate first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County stemming from Keltner’s death.

He may be facing the death penalty or life in prison.

