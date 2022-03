A federal judge has allowed a Texas man accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to plead guilty in an unusual move from the court. U.S. District Judge Randy Moss repeatedly asked the defendant, Lucas Denney, if he was aware of his rights and if he wanted to proceed with pleading guilty to assaulting an officer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors violated laws by waiting months to file charges against Denney; just recently they filed a one-count indictment despite initially having Denney arrested on additional charges.

