ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Elevated fire danger for Virginia due to dry and gusty conditions

By Sydney Welch
WSET
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The combined low humidity and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday is increasing the hazard of outdoor brush and wildfires igniting and spreading. The National Weather Service warns residents to exercise caution...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Snow? A chilly and blustery weekend ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Is this the final appearance of old man winter for the year in this area? Too soon to tell, but regardless, it will be a reminder that March will feature some crazy swings as we move to the more consistently warmer months. This weekend will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
WFXR

Keep an eye out for Virginia’s invasive species this spring

(WFXR) — That plant or tree you love in your yard, or even that colorful insect lingering around your flowers, may actually be dangerous to Virginia’s environment. However, it can be hard to tell what’s helping or hurting the ecosystem, which is why the North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) promotes National Invasive Species […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KMBC.com

Cool temperatures Sunday, the calm before the storm

Cool temperatures Sunday with highs near 50°. It will warm up on Monday with a high near 61 degrees. Tuesday will have a high near 79 degree. There's a chance of severe weather later in the evening with rain and thunderstorms. Wednesday cools down again with temperatures near 46...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elevations#Extreme Weather#Wset
WLUC

Spotty freezing rain before accumulating snow

A strong area of low pressure is still on track to move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. Ahead of it, we have spotty freezing rain today in the west and central U.P. Then tonight a round of wintry mix will eventually transition to widespread wet heavy snow. It will continue tomorrow with accumulation ranging around 3-6″ with 7-9″ in the higher elevations. There could be icy spots on roads today, but tomorrow it’ll be slushy snow. There could also be some power outages as easterly/southeasterly winds will gust around 30mph.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

Dry winds, parched grasses fueling Texas wildfires, NASA says

Think the photo credit looks okay? I took from the NASA link!. Dry winds and drought-stricken grasses are fueling wildfires ravaging Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas this month, according to NASA's Earth Observatory. Citing the Texas A&M Forest Service, the agency wrote that nearly 180 blazes have burned more than 108,000...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

After Friday In The 60s High Temperatures Keep Climbing, Elevated Fire Danger Remains

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tranquil weather pattern will lead to warmer days ahead across North Texas. There is an elevated fire danger — today and into the weekend — for areas west of the Interstate-35 corridor. After a pretty brisk morning, a stretch of beautiful weather is rolling into North Texas. Expect blue skies across the board this weekend. The widespread drought remains and a very dry airmass hanging around has elevated the fire danger. The situation could turn even more critical this weekend, especially in the extreme western counties. Even after this past Monday’s widespread rain, North Texas is still ‘in the hole’ when it comes to rainfall. With a deficit of about 4 1/2 inches for the year, the dry weather can fuel vegetation and pose a fire hazard.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Elevated fire risk in Central Texas continues

AUSTIN, Texas — Warm, dry and breezy weather remains in the forecast through the end of the workweek, so we continue to monitor an elevated risk for wildfires here in Central Texas. Wednesday afternoon is once again warm and dry. The breeze is not as substantial as yesterday, but...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy