Elevated fire danger for Virginia due to dry and gusty conditions

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tranquil weather pattern will lead to warmer days ahead across North Texas. There is an elevated fire danger — today and into the weekend — for areas west of the Interstate-35 corridor. After a pretty brisk morning, a stretch of beautiful weather is rolling into North Texas. Expect blue skies across the board this weekend. The widespread drought remains and a very dry airmass hanging around has elevated the fire danger. The situation could turn even more critical this weekend, especially in the extreme western counties. Even after this past Monday’s widespread rain, North Texas is still ‘in the hole’ when it comes to rainfall. With a deficit of about 4 1/2 inches for the year, the dry weather can fuel vegetation and pose a fire hazard.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO