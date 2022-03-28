CLTCC to host State SkillsUSA Competition March 28-April 1 in Alexandria
By CLTCC
kalb.com
1 day ago
More than 200 regional medalists from across the Louisiana Community and Technical System will compete in various work skill categories in the 2022 SkillsUSA State competition at the Downtown Alexandria campus March 28 - April 1 for the chance to advance and compete in national competition. “The Louisiana Post-Secondary...
BANGOR, Maine — Every year, students who attend technical high schools in Maine get the chance to show off their skills in local competitions. The winners of those events then move on to the state competition, which was held Friday in Bangor. The SkillsUSA event was held at the...
Members of Buckeye Career Center’s SkillsUSA chapter have qualified for the 70th annual Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships. Students earning gold at regionals include: Derrek Erb (Construction Tech./Garaway), Seth Gamble (Electrical and Construction/ Newcomerstown), Eric Short (Construction and Business/Strasburg), and Abraham Garcia Garcia (Masonry/New Phila), with Jackson Stogsdill (New Phila/Masonry) as the alternate, in the Teamworks competition and Ashton Thomas (Cosmetology/Indian Valley) in Cosmetology. Silver winners include Adison Mahoney (Cosmetology/Tusky Valley) in Nail Care and Tatum Kadri (Cosmetology/Claymont) in Esthetics. Bronze earners include Hunter Kirtley (Construction/Tusky Valley) in Carpentry, Ali Baker (Cosmetology/New Phila) in Cosmetology, and Marissa Blauch (Law Enforcement/Garaway) in Criminal Justice.
