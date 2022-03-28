ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

CLTCC to host State SkillsUSA Competition March 28-April 1 in Alexandria

By CLTCC
kalb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 regional medalists from across the Louisiana Community and Technical System will compete in various work skill categories in the 2022 SkillsUSA State competition at the Downtown Alexandria campus March 28 - April 1 for the chance to advance and compete in national competition. “The Louisiana Post-Secondary...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times-Reporter

Buckeye Career Center SkillsUSA members qualify for state

Members of Buckeye Career Center’s SkillsUSA chapter have qualified for the 70th annual Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships. Students earning gold at regionals include: Derrek Erb (Construction Tech./Garaway), Seth Gamble (Electrical and Construction/ Newcomerstown), Eric Short (Construction and Business/Strasburg), and Abraham Garcia Garcia (Masonry/New Phila), with Jackson Stogsdill (New Phila/Masonry) as the alternate, in the Teamworks competition and Ashton Thomas (Cosmetology/Indian Valley) in Cosmetology. Silver winners include Adison Mahoney (Cosmetology/Tusky Valley) in Nail Care and Tatum Kadri (Cosmetology/Claymont) in Esthetics. Bronze earners include Hunter Kirtley (Construction/Tusky Valley) in Carpentry, Ali Baker (Cosmetology/New Phila) in Cosmetology, and Marissa Blauch (Law Enforcement/Garaway) in Criminal Justice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Alexandria, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Covington, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Alexandria, LA
Education
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
KPLC TV

March 29 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball wrap up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A busy night on the baseball and softball diamond with a lot of big high school games taking place across our coverage area. Final scores are reported below along with highlights. BASEBALL:. Barbe 6 Sulphur 0. Rosepine 4 Kinder 1. Jennings 6 Iowa 5. Sam...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy