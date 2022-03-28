ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

UDOH shuts down COVID-19 testing sites across the state

By Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As COVID-19 community infections continue in a downward trend, Utah will be making big changes to its testing site throughout the state.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) will be closing many testing sites permanently at the end of the month.

“As the state of Utah transitions to a Steady State response to the pandemic, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) will transition to a more long-term, sustainable response,” officials say.

BOOSTER SHOT: White House to announce 2nd COVID-19 booster for older Americans: report

“Testing is still an important tool for many Utahns who may benefit from treatments,” says UDOH. Those who should continue to get tested include:

  • Those with significant underlying conditions. Getting tested gives these people who test positive a chance to be considered for treatments like monoclonal antibodies or antiviral pills.
  • If you’re going to visit someone who is vulnerable (for example people over 75 years, immunocompromised, receiving immunosuppressive medication)
  • If you’ve been sick but are getting better and want to confirm you are negative
  • If you’re traveling somewhere that requires a negative test
  • Elderly population
  • Those who work with vulnerable populations including healthcare workers, long-term care facility employees, people living or working in congregate settings including prisons and homeless shelters.

These Utah testing sites will be closing at the end of this month:

Mako Medical Sites

Grand County:

-182 N. 500 W., Moab – This location will close permanently after testing on March 31.

San Juan County:

-Bluff Community Center, 190 N. 3rd E., Bluff – Closed permanently after testing on March 30.

-Monticello Public Library, 80 N. Main Street, Monticello – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Sanpete County:

-Central Utah Health Department, 20 South 100 West, Mt. Pleasant – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

MASKS: Major airline CEOs ask Biden to remove mask mandates, testing on flights

TestUtah Sites

Cache County:

-Elk Ridge Park, 1190 E 2500 N, Logan – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Emery County:

-Green River Medical Center, 585 Main St, Green River –  Closed permanently after testing on March 30.

Salt Lake County:

-Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 W. –  Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Utah County:

-Provo Town Center Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

-Highland City Hall, 5400 Civic Center Drive, Highland – Closed permanently after testing on March 28.

Washington County:

-Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George – Closed permanently after testing on March 31. Travel testing will also close on March 31.

-Dee Events Center, 4400 Harrison Blvd, Ogden – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

STRANDED: Utah hikers stranded after post-holing into snow

TourHealth test sites

Box Elder County:

-Bear River Health Department, 440 W 600 N, Tremonton –  Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Iron County:

-Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Washington County:

-LDS Church, 272 S 700 W, Hurricane – Closed permanently after testing on March 28.

UDOH mobile test team sites

UDOH Davis County:

-Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 S., Kaysville – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Salt Lake County:

-UDOT Driving Range, 4550 S. 2700 W., Taylorsville – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

-Utah State Fairpark, 1025 W 200 S, Salt Lake City – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

-Highland High School, 2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City – Closed permanently after testing on March 30.

-Draper Cycle Park,1455 Highland Dr, Draper – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

-Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 West 9800 South, South Jordan – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

LAWSUIT: 9 Flight attendants file lawsuit against CDC over mask mandate

Utah County:

-Cory Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy. – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

-Payson Community Pool, 655 S Main St, Payson – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

Weber County:

-North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 E., North Ogden – Closed permanently after testing on March 31.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Body found in parking lot of St. George grocery store

UPDATE: MONDAY, 3/28/22, 3:33 P.M. ST. GEORGE, UT (ABC4) – Police said no foul play was involved in the man’s death. No further information has been released. ———————————————————————————————————————— St George, UT (ABC4) – St. George police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a grocery store parking lot. A heavy police presence […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
