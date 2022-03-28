ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PayPal makes its ‘Happy Returns’ service free with PayPal Checkout, expands to 5,000+ locations

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ulta Beauty expansion will begin with select retail stores initially, then reach more locations throughout the year. This is the first major effort PayPal has made with Happy Returns since its 2021 acquisition of the software and logistics service. Since then, the number of Return Bar locations has...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

