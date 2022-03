The Elden Ring Morgott boss fight against the Omen King might seem familiar - that's because it's Margit again! The character you fought at the entrance to Stormveil has been Morgott the whole time, and unnervingly, was actually holding back when he fought you near the start of Elden Ring. Capable of both powerful weapon and magic attacks, Morgott is a brutal foe who fights on the offence to make up for his relatively low defences. Not to worry though, we'll explain how to beat the Morgott, the Omen King boss fight, and the secret ally you can bring in to help.

