MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man they say is connected with an incident in which someone opened fire on a Monroe apartment complex. According to an arrest record for Keythandrius Kamari Reed, 23, it happened on the night of March 24, 2022, at a complex in the 2000 block of Peach Street.

