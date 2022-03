It’s No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 NC State Monday night in the Elite 8 as the two teams try to punch their ticket to the Women’s March Madness Final Four. The Huskies have recovered from a relatively slow midseason stretch with star Paige Bueckers back in the fold as they look to secure another trip to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four. However, the top-seeded Wolfpack presents a formidable challenge in the first two games Monday night. The 7 p.m. tip-off between UConn and NC State is the early game and will be followed by a 9 p.m. matchup between No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 Michigan. Monday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also stream coverage via fuboTV, which has a free trial.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO