Taylor Swift Is Feeling (Class of) 22: To Receive Honorary Degree From NYU

By Angie Martoccio
Laredo Morning Times
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University — and address the class of 2022. The ceremony will be held on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, where Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa,...

