Sonora, CA

Gas Prices Fallback Slightly After Weeks Of Increasing

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – There was some slight relief at the pump over the past week. After nine straight weeks of increasing gas prices, totaling 98-cents, the price declined by six cents, nationwide, over...

www.mymotherlode.com

US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
Sonora, CA
Sonora, CA
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
kmvt

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
KTEM NewsRadio

Gas Prices in Texas Leading to Increase in Gas theft

As we are all more than aware at this point, the fuel prices around the state of Texas and the country as a whole are getting WAY out of hand. The war in Ukraine has brought a massive amount of complications in the United States supply line, which in turn jacks up our prices at the pump. Unfortunately, due to the high demand of fuel the criminals are coming out the woodwork to turn a profit.
SlashGear

These Pickup Trucks May Have The Cheapest Gas Prices

Drivers everywhere are feeling the same pain at the pump. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), national average retail prices for gasoline in the United States just made history. For the week starting on March 14, the EIA shows national retail average gas prices at around $4.41 USD, surpassing their previous high in 2008 at $4.14. As The New York Times reports, the reason for surging gas prices is Russia's war with Ukraine. With the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on Russia, the price of gasoline won't likely fall any time soon.
WAAY-TV

Gas prices falling in North Alabama, just not quickly

Gas prices are slowly but surely falling. Some lawmakers believe it is not falling quickly enough. President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday morning, pointing out the slow decline in gasoline prices. "Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden said on Twitter. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas...
UPI News

Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high

March 14 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States have edged lower after reaching an all-time high late last week. According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday. Prices have been...
KGLO News

Gas price increases are hitting farmers especially hard

AMES — With gas prices rising, farmers are feeling the impact of inflation, as higher costs for fuel and fertilizer are shrinking profit margins for Iowa growers. Iowa State University agriculture economics professor Chad Hart says while commodity prices are good, rising fuel prices can significantly increase production expenses. “It’s not only the cost to run the tractor across the fields to plant and harvest the grain,” Hart says, “there’s a lot of fuel used to move our farm products down the supply chain line.” Hart says farmers also face challenges with price volatility, as fluctuating prices are making it harder to know when to buy and sell.
KRGV

Valley school buses affected by gas price increase

The battle over gasoline continues. While most Valley schools are out for Spring Break, school officials say they're working to figure out if the latest gas price hikes are going to affect those who take the bus. According to Triple A, gas is costing drivers about $4 a gallon in...
WAAY-TV

Gas prices slightly impacting North Alabama boaters

If you're getting ready to fire up the engine on a boat, your wallet may have you thinking twice. Gas prices are taking aim not only at cars, but boats, too. For larger boats, it will take two times as much to fill the tank than it did last year. For fishermen, it may be a different story.
