Gas Prices Fallback Slightly After Weeks Of Increasing

AMES — With gas prices rising, farmers are feeling the impact of inflation, as higher costs for fuel and fertilizer are shrinking profit margins for Iowa growers. Iowa State University agriculture economics professor Chad Hart says while commodity prices are good, rising fuel prices can significantly increase production expenses. “It’s not only the cost to run the tractor across the fields to plant and harvest the grain,” Hart says, “there’s a lot of fuel used to move our farm products down the supply chain line.” Hart says farmers also face challenges with price volatility, as fluctuating prices are making it harder to know when to buy and sell.
Comments / 0