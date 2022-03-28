ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians Baseball on 1480 WHBC

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing better than baseball on the radio and 1480 WHBC is your...

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
Sandusky Register

How late is too late for Ohio Bike Week concerts?

SANDUSKY — During Ohio Bike Week, people can expect roaring motorcyclists during the day and boisterous performances at night. Though some would prefer the raucous doesn’t last deep after dusk. During a recent city commission meeting, a Sandusky resident who lives at Chesapeake Lofts — located beside Jackson...
SANDUSKY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places to Get Korean Food in the Cleveland Area

People generally don't consider Cleveland to be a mecca for Korean food, but you can get delicious Korean food in the area. At the restaurants listed below, you'll receive complimentary and delicious banchan (a selection of small side dishes) with your meal, friendly service, and a full stomach.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Engstler’s grit helps Louisville women reach Final Four

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Emily Engstler’s shot wouldn’t drop, yet her dominant performance helped Louisville reach the women’s Final Four. The versatile All-ACC forward made just 1 of 9 field goals against Michigan in the Wichita Region final on Monday night. She missed all five of her 3-point tries and was held to five points. But she also had 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists and played a key role in helping the top-seeded Cardinals defeat No. 3 seed Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight.
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Ex-Browns Star Shares Baker Mayfield Details: NFL World Reacts

Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas thinks Baker Mayfield might’ve found himself on the outside looking in, in Cleveland by overplaying his hand. Speaking on. his “The Thom & Hawk Football Show,” the 10-time Pro Bowler laid out where thought Baker went wrong. “Baker said ‘I’m not...
NFL
WSB Radio

NFL's Inspire Change ahead of monetary schedule in Year 5

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — When the NFL launched its Inspire Change program in 2017, the goal was to reach $250 million over 10 years in its commitment to social justice initiatives. The league is almost five years ahead of schedule. At the owners meetings Monday, the...
NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak sidelined with shoulder strain, could miss start of season

GOODYEAR, Arizona -- Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak could miss the start of the regular season with a shoulder strain suffered earlier this week in camp. One of Cleveland's top bullpen arms, Karinchak underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a mild strain in his right teres major muscle. The team said Karinchak has shown improvement but won't throw for up to 10 days before being reevaluated.
MLB
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Longtime WJW anchor Dave Buckel passes away

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We have sad news to pass along, especially for long-time viewers of Channel 8. Former WJW anchor Dave Buckel has passed away. His family confirmed the news with FOX 8. Dave passed away at his home in Naples, Florida last week. He was a reporter and anchor for Channel 8 from 1965 […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson #4 Cleveland Browns jersey, more gear now for sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio - With the Deshaun Watson #4 jersey number now official, Cleveland Browns Watson jerseys are available online and will ship soon. The jerseys are made by Nike and retail for $119.99. Browns Watson jerseys are available in men’s sizes, as well as women’s sizes. Also, youth sizes in the Watson jersey are for sale for $79.99. Fanatics will ship the quarterback’s jerseys within 2-4 weeks.
NFL

