Cleveland Guardians Baseball on 1480 WHBC

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Emily Engstler’s shot wouldn’t drop, yet her dominant performance helped Louisville reach the women’s Final Four. The versatile All-ACC forward made just 1 of 9 field goals against Michigan in the Wichita Region final on Monday night. She missed all five of her 3-point tries and was held to five points. But she also had 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists and played a key role in helping the top-seeded Cardinals defeat No. 3 seed Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO