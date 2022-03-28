ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden proposes $15 bln for election funding, including $5 bln for USPS

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXRbY_0erzvQIW00
A voter casts his ballot at Dona Ana County Government Center during the New Mexico primary in Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it is proposing $15 billion over 10 years in election assistance to states and to support vote-by-mail efforts.

The 2023 budget proposal calls for $10 billion in new assistance to states for election equipment and personnel and to "increase access and security."

President Joe Biden is also proposing $5 billion to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to expand delivery capacity in underserved areas "and support for vote-by-mail, including making ballots postage free and reducing the cost of other election-related mail."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail jumped dramatically, with 46% of votes cast by mail in the November 2020 presidential election, up from 21% in the 2016 election, the USPS Inspector General said.

In the 2020 election, the Postal Service delivered more than 135 million ballots.

In August 2020, then President Donald Trump sparked a firestorm when he said without additional funding from Congress "they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it."

That prompted U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to say Trump’s comments about election mail were “incorrect" and said USPS had adequate funding to handle mailed ballots.

In December, USPS and the NAACP reached a settlement to resolve a 2020 lawsuit over election mail that the Justice Department said would ensure prioritizing delivering ballots in future elections.

USPS agreed for the 2022 mid-term congressional election to take the same extraordinary measures used to deliver ballots in the November 2020 election. The Postal Service also agreed for elections through 2028 to post guidance documents publicly reflecting its "good faith efforts to prioritize monitoring and timely delivery of Election Mail."

Several courts ordered USPS to take extraordinary measures to ensure ballot deliveries, especially since a record number of Americans opted to vote by mail during the pandemic.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

306K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#2016 Election#Mail Delivery#The White House#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
MSNBC

GOP’s Mo Brooks: Trump urged me to take impermissible steps

Rep. Mo Brooks couldn’t have done much more to curry favor with Donald Trump. The Alabama Republican even appeared at the pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, firing up the right-wing crowd ahead of their insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. When the GOP congressman launched his Senate campaign last year, echoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy