Keith Urban Celebrates Next Generation of Musicians With Backstage Tour of Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is helping to guide the next generation of guitar players by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at his Las Vegas show. Recently, Urban gave a group of guitar majors from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts the opportunity of a lifetime; he brought the students in to shadow him on a typical day at his Vegas residency. They sat in on his soundcheck and got to ask him questions about being in the music industry.

“Yesterday, the crew and I pulled back the curtains to give an uber-talented gang from the [Las Vegas Academy of the Arts] a behind-the-scenes look at the show,” Urban wrote on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself with the group of teens. He also included a video of himself paying bass guitar, accompanying a student named Bradley Jay Love. “@bradley.jay.love, I LOVED getting to jam with you brother !!! Your collaborative spirit is what it’s all about,” he wrote.

“It’s great to kind of be in that situation to give any answers that might help, but also to hear questions and challenges they’re going through right now,” Urban told People of the event. Helping music students is something Urban took great pride in; he left school at 15 and knew that he was meant to play music. It’s clear that he felt he had some knowledge about the industry that he could pass on to the next generation.

“I love that I get to play [The Colosseum], but I’d be doing it if I could just play some bar on the Las Vegas Strip tonight. That’s where I’d be. I’d be doing that,” Urban told People. “But this place is better. This place is amazing.” As well as playing a residency in Las Vegas, Urban is kicking off his tour starting this summer.

Keith Urban Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Hollywood’s most devoted couple; honestly, I love how much they’re in love. The two Aussies met by chance at an event in the US, and their marriage has been goals ever since. But, as Keith Urban revealed recently, they keep things pretty ordinary.

“It’s two people, just trying to figure out how to make it work—like any couple’s trying to figure out how to make it work,” Urban told John & Tammy in the Morning out of San Diego. “We’ve all got our circumstances and challenges. Whatever they are, we just figure it out a day at a time. Everybody figures out what works for them. We’ve figured out what works for us… And that’s why when people ask me for advice, I don’t have any, because you’ve got to work out what works for you two, not for anybody else.”

Nicole Kidman basically saved their marriage by helping Urban beat his alcohol addiction. He’s now celebrating 15 years sober. “I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” said in conversation with TODAY last year. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”