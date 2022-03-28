ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Keith Urban Celebrates Next Generation of Musicians With Backstage Tour of Las Vegas Residency

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYtlA_0erzvL8700

Keith Urban is helping to guide the next generation of guitar players by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at his Las Vegas show. Recently, Urban gave a group of guitar majors from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts the opportunity of a lifetime; he brought the students in to shadow him on a typical day at his Vegas residency. They sat in on his soundcheck and got to ask him questions about being in the music industry.

“Yesterday, the crew and I pulled back the curtains to give an uber-talented gang from the [Las Vegas Academy of the Arts] a behind-the-scenes look at the show,” Urban wrote on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself with the group of teens. He also included a video of himself paying bass guitar, accompanying a student named Bradley Jay Love. “@bradley.jay.love, I LOVED getting to jam with you brother !!! Your collaborative spirit is what it’s all about,” he wrote.

“It’s great to kind of be in that situation to give any answers that might help, but also to hear questions and challenges they’re going through right now,” Urban told People of the event. Helping music students is something Urban took great pride in; he left school at 15 and knew that he was meant to play music. It’s clear that he felt he had some knowledge about the industry that he could pass on to the next generation.

“I love that I get to play [The Colosseum], but I’d be doing it if I could just play some bar on the Las Vegas Strip tonight. That’s where I’d be. I’d be doing that,” Urban told People. “But this place is better. This place is amazing.” As well as playing a residency in Las Vegas, Urban is kicking off his tour starting this summer.

Keith Urban Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Hollywood’s most devoted couple; honestly, I love how much they’re in love. The two Aussies met by chance at an event in the US, and their marriage has been goals ever since. But, as Keith Urban revealed recently, they keep things pretty ordinary.

“It’s two people, just trying to figure out how to make it work—like any couple’s trying to figure out how to make it work,” Urban told John & Tammy in the Morning out of San Diego. “We’ve all got our circumstances and challenges. Whatever they are, we just figure it out a day at a time. Everybody figures out what works for them. We’ve figured out what works for us… And that’s why when people ask me for advice, I don’t have any, because you’ve got to work out what works for you two, not for anybody else.”

Nicole Kidman basically saved their marriage by helping Urban beat his alcohol addiction. He’s now celebrating 15 years sober. “I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” said in conversation with TODAY last year. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com
Outsider.com

431K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

152M+

Views

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Pearl Jam bringing tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary rock band Pearl Jam will bring its North American Tour to Las Vegas. Pearl Jam will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2022. Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member on these dates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

Aerosmith Confirm 2022 Residency in Las Vegas

Continuing the celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith hit the stage again for the first time in two years continuing a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. The residency, dubbed Deuces Are Wild, originally started on April 19 at MGM Park and ran through early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Inside Nova

Sir Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey ties the knot in front of rock royalty

Sir Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey has married his longtime partner Sharna 'Sshh' Liguz. The Beatles legend's eldest child - whom he had with late first wife Maureen - and his fiancee tied the knot in front of rock royalty at the legendary Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Monday (21.03.22)afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Keith Urban
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Duran Duran making a tour stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary band Duran Duran will bring their long-awaited North American tour to Las Vegas. Duran Duran will perform two shows during Labor Day Weekend at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 1 & Sept. 3. They will perform their biggest hits from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Las Vegas Academy#Musicians#Keith Urban Celebrates#Bradley
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Lootpress

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy