ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock draws heated reaction from Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GxwY_0erzvKFO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1hvQ_0erzvKFO00
Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock draws heated reaction from Hollywood 01:57

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during  the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

One of the most shocking moments in Oscar history left a stunned Hollywood reeling when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre Sunday night in front of millions of people.

The moment came towards the tail end of the telecast, when Rock -- who was presenting the award for best documentary feature -- made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head, suggested she would be starring in a sequel to the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane."

"Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having the hair-loss condition alopecia. And her husband, who initially appeared to laugh at the quip, then lumbered on stage and slapped Rock.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock told the crowd, who initially laughed thinking it was a bit.

Smith returned to his seat, then yell at Rock twice, "keep my wife's name out of your f----- mouth."

Minutes later, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

Variety senior editor Marc Malkin told CBSLA that he spoke to Smith later in the night at an Oscar party.

"There was Will Smith in the middle of the dance floor, holding his Oscar, dancing away," Malkin said. "I did go up to him, I said, 'How you doing?' And he just looked at me and said, 'It's all about love.'"

The incident prompted a flurry of reaction.

"Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian," Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next will smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

"Violence isn't OK," Sophia Bush wrote on Twitter. "Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone's auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather."

"We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love," Maria Shriver said.

"Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology," Rob Reiner wrote. "There is no excuse for what he did. He's lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bull----."

"I think when they point fun at you, and you're one of the celebrities, it's a little different than if you're the wife of one, but I absolutely don't condone violence of any kind," Jane Seymour told CBSLA on the red carpet of Elton John's Oscar party.

Comedian Tiffani Haddish, who attended the ceremony, had a different take.

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me," Haddish told People magazine. "As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

Meanwhile, Smith's son, Jaden Smith, wrote on Twitter, "And that's how we do it."

Following the show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posted on its Twitter page: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

On Monday, the Academy released a statement saying it had started a formal review of the incident saying, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The Academy offered no further details on what potential consequences Smith could face -- such as having his Academy membership suspended or revoked.

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued a statement saying that Rock had declined to pursue any charges against Smith.

Sean "Diddy" Combs briefly addressed the situation when he took the stage immediately after the slapping incident to introduce a 50th anniversary celebration of "The Godfather."

"Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Rob Reiner
Person
Elton John
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsla
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Beyoncé Wears a Dramatic Yellow Gown to the 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé rightfully earned her first-ever Oscar nomination this year, and the superstar graced the Academy Awards with her presence—and a showstopper red carpet look during the last hour of the ceremony. Beyoncé was filmed in the audience during Billie Eilish's performance wearing a dramatic yellow dress. Viewers on Twitter quickly took screenshots:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and more to be honored at Governors Awards

Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann and Elaine May will be honored Friday evening at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 12th Governors Awards.The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 surge. The award ceremony will be will held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.Glover will receive the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while Jackson, Ullmann and May will receive honorary Oscars.Highlights from the event will be shown in Sunday's Academy Awards show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Outlander's Sam Heughan Just Reignited the Hollywood Chris Debate

Watch: "Outlander" Star Sam Heughan Hurt By 6 Years of Bullying. Outlander star Sam Heughan has entered the chat. Let us briefly travel back in time, to October 2020, when screenwriter Amy Berg got Twitter buzzing when she shared headshots of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, simply captioning her post, "One has to go."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction To John Cusack Goes Viral

On Thursday, actor John Cusack tried to share a link with his followers. Instead, he just shared a bunch of random letters and numbers. “file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/77/07/2D9088E9-62D8-49E3-B336-6A4F3BA94A06/FD512A86-FF2F-4DD6-83C4-3EFB8DCF630E.mov,” Cusack tweeted. This post from Cusack was quickly deleted, but not before Stephen A. Smith noticed it. Smith, who went viral in the past...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
100K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy