ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAKnU_0erzudiS00
Tesla Deliveries FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla is looking to split its stock so that the electric vehicle maker can pay a dividend to its shareholders. The company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

It did not say when a split would occur or the ratio of such a stock split, but it would follow similar maneuvers by a trio of tech companies that have seen their shares soar in recent months.

Tesla's shares are up more than 60% over the past year, with each costing more than $1,000.

And the company is growing. CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla's first European factory last week, a " Gigafactory " in Germany that will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.

"Given the stock’s meteoric run its not a surprise that Musk & Co. are heading down the path of another stock split especially with robust EV demand and the build-outs of the flagship Berlin and Austin Giga factories now on a glide path, said Dan Ives, who follows Tesla for Wedbush.

A stock split does would change the price-per-stock, but not the overall value of those holdings. It can push up the price of a company's stock, at least temporarily, and the announcement did just that on Monday.

Shares continued to rise after the opening bell, almost 8%, or $77.22, to $1,087.86.

Tesla Inc. said that its board has greenlighted the proposal, but that the dividend is contingent on final board approval.

Tesla had a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, which went into effect one day after the company announced that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock. Just three months later Tesla said that it was planning another stock sale, looking to raise up to $5 billion in that offering.

Tesla follows other tech giants that have seen the price of shares vault out of reach of most investors. Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced a 20-for-1 split in February Amazon.com Inc. said this month that it would do a split of the same ratio.

“We view Tesla’s move following the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and initiating its second stock split in two years as a smart strategic move that will be a positive catalyst for shares going forward,” Ives wrote in a research report.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it would include more information, including the date and place of its annual shareholder meeting, in an upcoming proxy statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Split#European#Musk Co#Ev#Wedbush
Benzinga

A Snapshot Of Tesla's 'S3XY' Models

It’s been said that Elon Musk sells his cars with a splash of Freud. He keeps things sexy — or S3XY, because he failed to win the "Model E" trademark from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and resorted to using "3" instead. That S.3.X.Y. lineup is almost complete...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Not All Would Be Hunky-Dory With A 'United Earth'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the danger to a “United Earth” is that it may result in a collective fall or ossification of civilization. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that humanity should take to heart lessons from the rise and fall of different civilizations around the world.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Who will be the first trillionaire? Study predicts Elon Musk in 2024.

A new study from Tipalti Approve compared the annual net worth of the world's wealthiest people, predicting how soon they will reach a personal valuation of one trillion dollars. Elon Musk will be the first to reach the milestone — as quickly as 2024, based on analysis of average yearly growth trends.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Tesla Rolls Out First Vehicles As German Gigafactory Goes Live

Tesla will on Tuesday deliver to customers the first 30 Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant, launching its first European production hub that is the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. Chief Executive Elon Musk arrived in Berlin on...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
65K+
Followers
94K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy