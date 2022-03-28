ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nicole Lee appointed for 11th Ward, first Asian American woman to serve on City Council

By Judy Wang, Dana Rebik
WGN News
WGN News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWrM6_0erztgOq00

CHICAGO — The City Council unanimously voted approval on the appointment of Nicole Lee to be the 11th Ward’s new alderwoman on Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot selected Lee , out of 27 candidates, to replace Patrick Daley Thompson after his felony fraud conviction. The Daley’s have dominated politics in the 11th Ward, which includes Bridgeport and Chinatown, for decades.

Lee is now the first Asian American woman to serve on the council.

Lee said she is thrilled for the opportunity. In a press conference after the confirmation, she said her top priorities will be a focus on constituent services and public safety.

“I’ve spent most of my 47 years as a resident in Chinatown,” Lee said. “I have deep roots in the community, I’m raising my two teenage sons and now they represent the 4th generation of Lee’s that live in the building my grandparents bought.”

Lightfoot nominates Nicole Lee for 11th Ward alderperson

The 11th Ward is home to a growing Asian American population. The city’s Asian population has grown 31 percent, according to 2020 census.

Lee is a United Airlines executive with deep South Side roots, having four generations of her family live in the same Chinatown home.

She has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago. Lee has served as head of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association, leader of Haines Elementary local school council, and president of the Chicago Chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans.

Her father, Gene Lee, served as deputy chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. Daley. Gene Lee was convicted of embezzling from the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association in 2014.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

Four vie for appointment to Sherwood City Council

One will be selected to take the place of Russell Griffin, who resigned from the council in February.Four residents have applied for an appointment to fill out the remaining term of Sherwood City Councilor Russell Griffin, who announced in February that he was stepping down to spend more time with his family. Applications were due Friday. Those seeking appointment include: • Taylor Giles, a product management executive who has served as a chair of the Sherwood School District bond oversight committee and is a member of the city's planning commission. • Daniel Standke, a custom cabinet maker and stay-at-home dad....
SHERWOOD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Bridgeport, IL
Daily Mail

Mixed-raced Florida police chief, 48, 'is fired after just six months on the job for refusing to promote white people and choosing candidates by asking "which one is blacker?"'

A Florida police chief accused of refusing to hire white people and giving promotions based on a minority-first approach was fired after just six months on the job following an investigation into several discrimination complaints. Former Fort Lauderdale police chief Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired on Thursday after an inquiry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Portland Tribune

City council appoints new member -- Mildenberger

The Newberg native will fill the District 4 councilor vacancy left by the resignation of Bryce Coefield. Newberg has a new District 4 city councilor. On March 7, the City Council appointed Jefferson Mildenberger to fill the vacancy left by Bryce Coefield, who resigned in January. Mildenberger, a healthcare consultant at Kaiser Permanente, will complete Coefield's term, which expires at the end of the year.
NEWBERG, OR
BBC

Belfast City Council appoints John Walsh as new chief executive

John Walsh has been appointed the new chief executive of Belfast City Council. He succeeds Suzanne Wylie, who left Belfast City Council in January to take up a new post with the Jersey Government. Mr Walsh is currently the City Solicitor and Director of Legal and Civic Services and has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daley Thompson
Person
Patrick Daley Thompson
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy