Nicole Lee appointed for 11th Ward, first Asian American woman to serve on City Council

CHICAGO — The City Council unanimously voted approval on the appointment of Nicole Lee to be the 11th Ward’s new alderwoman on Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot selected Lee , out of 27 candidates, to replace Patrick Daley Thompson after his felony fraud conviction. The Daley’s have dominated politics in the 11th Ward, which includes Bridgeport and Chinatown, for decades.

Lee is now the first Asian American woman to serve on the council.

Lee said she is thrilled for the opportunity. In a press conference after the confirmation, she said her top priorities will be a focus on constituent services and public safety.

“I’ve spent most of my 47 years as a resident in Chinatown,” Lee said. “I have deep roots in the community, I’m raising my two teenage sons and now they represent the 4th generation of Lee’s that live in the building my grandparents bought.”

The 11th Ward is home to a growing Asian American population. The city’s Asian population has grown 31 percent, according to 2020 census.

Lee is a United Airlines executive with deep South Side roots, having four generations of her family live in the same Chinatown home.

She has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago. Lee has served as head of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association, leader of Haines Elementary local school council, and president of the Chicago Chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans.

Her father, Gene Lee, served as deputy chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. Daley. Gene Lee was convicted of embezzling from the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association in 2014.

