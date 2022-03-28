Major roadway in Okolona scheduled for temporary closure April 2

Ferry expected to be closed from mid-April to late May for maintenance projects and an inspection. The Canby Ferry is expected to be closed from April 18 to May 27 to replace the overhead power transmission line, paint the boat and for a Coast Guard inspection. The ferry will reopen after maintenance is complete. The Canby Ferry crosses the Willamette River between Canby and Wilsonville and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week except on major holidays and when the water level rises to 70 feet or higher, or during inclement weather. Each day, the ferry pauses service from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for a staff lunch break. Check in for regular updates at bit.ly/canbyferry or by calling the Canby Ferry Information Line at 503-650-3030. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CANBY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO