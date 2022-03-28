ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Major roadway in Okolona scheduled for temporary closure April 2

wdrb.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major roadway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood is scheduled for a temporary closure this weekend. In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said, part of Blue...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Canby Herald

Canby Ferry planning temporary closure

Ferry expected to be closed from mid-April to late May for maintenance projects and an inspection. The Canby Ferry is expected to be closed from April 18 to May 27 to replace the overhead power transmission line, paint the boat and for a Coast Guard inspection. The ferry will reopen after maintenance is complete. The Canby Ferry crosses the Willamette River between Canby and Wilsonville and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week except on major holidays and when the water level rises to 70 feet or higher, or during inclement weather. Each day, the ferry pauses service from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for a staff lunch break. Check in for regular updates at bit.ly/canbyferry or by calling the Canby Ferry Information Line at 503-650-3030. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
WBTV

New development in downtown Concord creating some temporary road closures

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells WBTV that both victims were CMS students. A teacher confirmed the 14-year-old who died attended Randolph Road Middle School. Charlotte’s oldest craft brewer to anchor Ballantyne’s new entertainment district. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Olde Meck’s new location is part of the larger Ballantyne Reimagined...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJTV 12

Temporary bridge closure in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the Pearl River bridge on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County will be closed. The closure will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 for bridge work. Detour signs will be in place, and drivers traveling westbound will […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Okolona, KY
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

Walmart closing a Louisville location that is 'underperforming'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
WLKY.com

2 people killed in business parking lot shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message Boards#Wdrb#Blue Lick Road#Ky 1450
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Lexington

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the wealthiest person in Lexington. Not only how she made her fortune but also how she has used their wealth to help others.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. longtime WKYT news director has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some sad news for us here at WKYT, former longtime news director Jim Ogle has died. He worked in broadcasting for more than 30 years, including 12 years leading the news operation at WKYT from 1994 to 2006. During that time, our newscast schedule was significantly...
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Anita Durairaj

The cave system in Kentucky with the blue holes

Lost River Cave in Bowling Green, KYPicture by Nyttend; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Lost River Cave system is located in the Green River Region. It is a seven-mile cave system in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Lost River flows into the cave. The cave system and river are on 68 acres of land that is owned by Western Kentucky University and Friends of Lost River Cave.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRC

Lytle Tunnel closures scheduled for next week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The northbound lanes of I-71 will be closed for hours next week. Crews will be performing maintenance in the Lytle Tunnel. I-71 will be closed at the I-71/75 split Wednesday and Thursday, March 30 and 31 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The Second Street entrance ramp...
CINCINNATI, OH
8 News Now

New traffic signal, temporary road closures on Russell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Michael Naft will be turning on a new traffic signal at Buffalo Drive and Russell Road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The light will be installed near the new Echo Trail Park. In addition to the traffic signal installment, Russell Road will also be closed at Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy