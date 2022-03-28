ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain used her Oscars speech to support the LGBTQ+ community

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar on Sunday night for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and used the moment to highlight an issue close to the heart of the woman she portrayed. Chastain took up the mantle of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner, the late TV evangelist...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’s’ Oscar-Nominated Makeup Artist Breaks Down Jessica Chastain’s Drastic Transformation

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Searchlight Pictures released stills of Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” audiences were captivated by her transformation, and now, the hair and makeup team, along with Chastain, are all in the running for Oscar. The goal of makeup department head Linda Dowds, hair department head Stephanie Ingram and special makeup effects artist Justin Raleigh was not to make a caricature of the famous televangelist but create a real person. Raleigh’s process began with 2D conceptual designs combining the real Tammy Faye Bakker with Chastain to figure out the elements that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
People

Jessica Chastain Sparkles in Ombré Gucci Gown at the 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain is a showstopper on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. The actress, 45, arrived for Hollywood's biggest night in a sparkling gold-and-violet Gucci gown with dramatic, ruffled tulle hem. She completed the look with a silver bracelet and chandelier earrings (showcased with a high ponytail). Chastain...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Decider.com

Amy Schumer Wants Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Appear at Oscars

A good Academy Awards host isn’t afraid to take risks, whether comically or politically, on stage during the award ceremony. Amy Schumer is co-hosting the Oscars this year along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and in an interview that will appear on The Drew Barrymore Show, via ET Canada, Schumer discussed her new Hulu series Life & Beth, as well as her upcoming hosting gig.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Hate Crime#Racism#Cable News Network Inc
Connecticut Post

Regina Hall Talks Hosting The Oscars and Her Undeniable Presence in Pop Culture

There’s no denying Regina Hall’s unique presence in pop culture. From iconic roles like Brenda in the Scary Movie franchise to standout performances like in 2021’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Hall’s career spans decades and genres. Her commitment to being herself not only has helped her own career, but also illuminated a path for others to follow. The actress sat down with Rolling Stone to chat through the inspirations that inform her work, the choices she has made, and the flowers she receives from her community and fans.
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

Stories of the LGBTQ Community in Utah

Everyone has a story that deserves to be heard. Podcast Host Jill Hazard Rowe, and Guest Candice Green joined hour two of GTU to talk about the podcast “Human Stories.” Host Rowe goes into depth with touching stories from the LGBTQ community. Rowe wants listeners to learn, come together and celebrate humanity.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy