Jessica Chastain used her Oscars speech to support the LGBTQ+ community

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO