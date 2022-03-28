ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

West Virginia police looking for woman who kidnapped baby

By Sam Kirk
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwiqT_0erzsfhA00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for help from the public to find a woman who kidnapped an infant.

Adrienne Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 for failing to transfer custody of a child by violating a Harrison County Family Court order on Feb. 25.

Marean allegedly abducted her child, 11-month-old Iris Chidester, on Feb 15, and a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Marean on March 9.

  • Adrienne Marean
  • Iris Chidester
Salem City Council member arrested on strangulation charge

Marean is a 35-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

The kidnapped child, Iris is an 11-month-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and 17 pounds.

Marean has ties to Bridgeport and Harrison County but also several areas in New York, including Webster, N.Y.

Any with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 034-623-0486 or 911. You can also contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News

28K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Salem, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Brown Hair#The U S Marshals Service#Salem City Council
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen allegedly murders family; Tried as an adult

A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult. The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were […]
ELKVIEW, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland's Keith Smith Gets Life In Prison For Killing Wife

A man from Maryland was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Feb. 28 for killing his wife back in 2018 and trying to cover it up, WJZ reports. Keith Smith, 55, received the sentence, plus three years, for stabbing his wife Jacquelyn to death, and having been convicted of first-degree murder last year, the outlet reports. Even his daughter testified against him.
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
LANCASTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy