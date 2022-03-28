Yakima Chief Hops gets a patent for its Cryo Hops process

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. We’re inches away from 2022, and while the world still feels chaotic, there’s at least one thing we know for sure: Cannabis across the US is better than it’s ever been — and thank Jah for that because the last two years have been anything but easy. Cannabis is also the most accessible it’s ever been! (Can we get a Hallelujah?!) Heck, you can even get it delivered directly to you. In a time when it can feel scary to leave your home, getting relaxing herbaceous products dropped off at your home is comforting.

