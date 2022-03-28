ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Chief Hops gets a patent for its Cryo Hops process

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYakima Chief Hops (YCH) recently noted that is has been awarded a U.S. patent for the hop processing technology used in manufacturing its Cryo Hops brand products. In 2017, YCH announced the development of the proprietary technology used to make Cryo Hops brand pellets. Identified as Patent Number US...

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

New protein-free egg product by Laredoan goes national

After developing a protein-free egg just a few months ago and seeing it be sold in select markets in New York and Los Angeles, The EVERY Company officially announced the nationwide sale of its product earlier this week and also the development of the first food items with it. In efforts to test how good the product is to be used for the baking of any items, the egg white was used to make macrons earlier this week and found to be a success.
LAREDO, TX
Popculture

Nationwide Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Listeria Concerns

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has expanded its recall of Enoki Mushrooms. After voluntarily recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms earlier in February, the Los Angeles-based company on Feb. 23 expanded the recall to include 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

This Popular Jergens Lotion Was Recalled Due to Bacteria

Kao USA Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer bottles in the three- and 10-ounce sizes old in the US. According to a press release shared by the company, some Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer bottles may be contaminated with a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviae. The bacteria doesn't pose much of a safety risk to healthy people, but people with existing health issues may be more vulnerable to infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Yakima, WA
Industry
City
Yakima, WA
Popculture

Fruit Cup Snack Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they're not eating something dangerous.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

10 Must-Have Cannabis Products For 2022

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. We’re inches away from 2022, and while the world still feels chaotic, there’s at least one thing we know for sure: Cannabis across the US is better than it’s ever been — and thank Jah for that because the last two years have been anything but easy. Cannabis is also the most accessible it’s ever been! (Can we get a Hallelujah?!) Heck, you can even get it delivered directly to you. In a time when it can feel scary to leave your home, getting relaxing herbaceous products dropped off at your home is comforting.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Schwan's Home Delivery Food Product Recalled

A popular food item delivered across most of the United States through Schwan's home delivery network has been recalled after it was found to pose a potential health hazard. Fairmont Foods, Inc., on March 10, issued a voluntary recall of corrugated boxes of Schwan's Brand "Spinach and Artichoke Dip" due to undeclared allergens. It was determined that the recalled food item contains undeclared soy and wheat, which could lead to potentially serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Cryo Hops#Ych#Lupulin Powder#The U S Patent
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

Revealed: the dangerous chemicals in your food wrappers

Independent testing of more than 100 packaging products from US restaurant and grocery chains identified PFAS chemicals in many of the wrappers, a Consumer Reports investigation has found. The potentially dangerous “forever chemicals“were found in food packaging including paper bags for french fries, wrappers for hamburgers, molded fiber salad bowls...
FOOD SAFETY
WOKV

Recall alert: Milk of Magnesia’s parent company issues recall

The parent company of Milk of Magnesia is recalling 10 lots of the product because of microbial contamination. In a news release issued Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Plastikon Healthcare LLC is voluntarily recalling the products, which were distributed at the hospital, clinic and patient level.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
Thrillist

This Strawberry Snack Is Being Recalled at Targets Nationwide

If you’ve recently made a grocery trip to Target, you may want to double-check in your pantry. SunTree Snack Foods LLC, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, is recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries from Target stores, the Food and Drug Administration reports. The product is being recalled nationwide...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC News

Jergens recalls moisturizer due to possible bacteria contamination

The company that makes Jergens lotion is recalling select bottles of moisturizers due to possible bacterial contamination. Kao USA Inc., based in Cincinnati, issued a voluntary recall on March 11 and is urging consumers to stop using Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizers that were packaged in three-ounce and 10-ounce bottles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
L.A. Weekly

Best Weed Strains – Top 15 You Can Buy Today

Are you looking for the best weed strains money can buy? Below, you’ll find 15 of the most popular weed strains on the market in 2022. To make this list even more unique, each product is a type of delta-8. The best type of weed is the kind that relaxes you, makes you feel good, and doesn’t get you uncomfortably high — that’s why we’ve chosen delta-8 brands!
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Hop Li Seafood Restaurant

Hop Li is a total Chinatown classic, a place where families, big groups, and big groups of families have been coming for over 30 years. As the name suggests, you’ll want to stick with the seafood dishes, particularly the flounder served either steamed and deep-fried (we prefer steamed), shrimp and sea cucumber that sits in a bird’s nest, and kung pao squid with peanuts for a little kick. For those aforementioned big groups/families, Hop Li also offers a prolific banquet menu, a special prix-fixe assortment perfect for special occasions or single people in need of an easy meal-prepping solution.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy