The Knicks won again Monday night, continuing their too-little, too-late surge to end the season, but there was nothing about Julius Randle’s demeanor to suggest joy. His night ended in anger, or frustration, or some other negative emotion, with a dismissive ball toss at the final buzzer and a beeline off the court, without partaking in the customary hugs and hand-shakes.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO