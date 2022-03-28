ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

USDA emergency team activated to respond to bird flu in Minnesota

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Governor Walz announced Monday that an emergency response team from the United States Department of Agriculture has been activated to "support the state’s disease control and containment efforts of H5N1 Highly...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Nationwide Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Listeria Concerns

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has expanded its recall of Enoki Mushrooms. After voluntarily recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms earlier in February, the Los Angeles-based company on Feb. 23 expanded the recall to include 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#H5n1#Hpai
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people Saturday near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a destructive 2021 blaze that leveled more than 1,000 homes. The wildfire was fueled by wind...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Bacteria

It is hard enough to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms as it is, so any medical problems or recall could sink your efforts back to the start. That's why you take them seriously, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has issued a recall on Enoki...
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Wastewater Data Indicates U.S. COVID Cases May Rise Again

Mar. 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 cases may surge again in the United States if wastewater testing proves to be a reliable predictor. ABC News reported that 37% of wastewater sites monitored by the CDC from Feb. 24-March 10 have seen an increase of 100% or more in COVID-19 viral levels found in the wastewater. About 30% of those sites showed an increase of 1,000% or more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million

WASHINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed the 80 million mark, more than two years after the country logged its first laboratory-confirmed case in January 2020. Early Wednesday, U.S. coronavirus cases totaled 80,019,128, with a nationwide death toll of 978,691, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues warning to New Mexico onion importer linked to Salmonella outbreak

An import company in New Mexico is on notice from the FDA for not having food safety documents for a number of imported foods. The inspection was initiated because of an investigation of a multistate foodborne outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg illnesses linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
DEMING, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy